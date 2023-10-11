Marika Hackman has announced her new album ‘Big Sigh’ with teaser single ‘Hanging’

Marika Hackman has announced a new album, ‘Big Sigh’.
Set for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records, the news arrives alongside teaser single ‘Hanging’ and details of a headline tour.
“Hanging is reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life,” she explains. “The line ‘yeah you were a part of me, i’m so relieved it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up even if it’s not right.”
Check out the new single below, and catch Marika live at the following:
MARCH
12 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor
14 Manchester, England – Canvas
15 Leeds, England – The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny
18 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, England – Strange Brew
21 London, England – Hackney Church
APRIL
08 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Germany – Hole44
12 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
14 Cologne, Germany – Artheater
15 Paris, France – Petit Bain