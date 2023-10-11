Marika Hackman has announced her new album ‘Big Sigh’ with teaser single ‘Hanging’

Marika Hackman has announced a new album, ‘Big Sigh’.

Set for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records, the news arrives alongside teaser single ‘Hanging’ and details of a headline tour.

“Hanging is reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life,” she explains. “The line ‘yeah you were a part of me, i’m so relieved it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up even if it’s not right.”

Check out the new single below, and catch Marika live at the following:

MARCH

12 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

14 Manchester, England – Canvas

15 Leeds, England – The Wardrobe

16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny

18 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

19 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon

20 Bristol, England – Strange Brew

21 London, England – Hackney Church

APRIL

08 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

09 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

11 Berlin, Germany – Hole44

12 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

14 Cologne, Germany – Artheater

15 Paris, France – Petit Bain