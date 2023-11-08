Marika Hackman celebrates love and chaos with her new single, ‘Slime’

Marika Hackman has released a new single, ‘Slime’.
It’s a cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Big Sigh’. Set for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records, the record has already been preceded by teaser single ‘Hanging’ and details of a headline tour.
Marika says: “‘Slime’ tracks the excitement of falling in love, tinged with the chaos of watching the fallout from it happen around you.”
Check out the new single below, and catch Marika live at the following:
MARCH
12 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor
14 Manchester, England – Canvas
15 Leeds, England – The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny
18 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, England – Strange Brew
21 London, England – Hackney Church