Marika Hackman is teasing her upcoming album with “back to my roots” new single ‘The Yellow Mile’

Marika Hackman has released a new single, ‘The Yellow Mile’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming new album, ‘Big Sigh’. Set for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records, the record has already been preceded by teaser singles ‘Slime’ and ‘Hanging’, and details of a headline tour.

Marika explains: “I wanted to go back to my roots as a songwriter, me and a guitar, crafted, very immediate.”

Check out the new single below, and catch Marika live at the following:

MARCH

12 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

14 Manchester, England – Canvas

15 Leeds, England – The Wardrobe

16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny

18 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

19 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon

20 Bristol, England – Strange Brew

21 London, England – Hackney Church