Marina confirms her sixth album on the way for 2025

Marina has revealed that she is currently working on her sixth studio album, set for release in 2024.

She shared the news following her performance at BST Hyde Park on Saturday (13th July), where she opened for headliner Kylie Minogue. In an interview with Attitude, Marina confirmed, “I am working on a new record, and I am loving it. It will definitely be out next year.” She also hinted at the upcoming album on social media with a tweet that simply read “album six.”

album six. — ★ MARINA ★ (@MarinaDiamandis) July 14, 2024

Marina emphasised that her new album is separate from her forthcoming poetry book, ‘Eat The World’, which is due for publication on 29th October via Penguin Random House. “I’m super excited about that. It’s something that’s a very different feel for me,” Marina said of the book. She added, “It exists on its own thing. I can’t focus on more than one project at a time. It’s very difficult for me. I like committing fully, then moving on to the next thing. I’ll be doing some fun promo around it; lots of podcasts. There’s lots to talk about.”