A handful of new acts have been confirmed for this year’s Beat Connection.

Joining headliners DEADLETTER will be Mary In The Junkyard (pictured), Man/Woman/Chainsaw and Gag Salon.

Beat Connection will take place on Friday 8th March at Saint Laurence Church in Reading. Tickets are on sale now – visit gigantic.com/beat-connection-tickets for more information.

Check out the poster below.