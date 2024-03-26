Mary In The Junkyard have announced their debut EP, ‘This Old House’

Mary In The Junkyard have announced their debut EP.

The news follows the release of their debut single ‘Tuesday’ and follow-up ‘Ghost’, with ‘This Old House’ set for release on 9th May. They’ve also shared teaser track ‘marble arch’.

Clari Freeman-Taylor says: “‘this old house’ is all about the memories that exist in the walls and floors of places, what it feels like to be home and away from it.

“I wrote the words to ‘marble arch’ in the back of the book ‘wise children’ under the actual marble arch, it’s about the intense relationship between sisters, and leaving home and not wanting to come back.”

The group have also announced their largest headline show to date, at the ICA, London on 3rd October.

Check out the new single below.