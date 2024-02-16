Mary In The Junkyard have released their joyful second single, ‘Ghost’

Mary In The Junkyard have released their second single, ‘Ghost’.

The buzzy Brixton Windmill regulars are following up their debut single ‘Tuesday’ ahead of their upcoming show at Corsica Studios, London on 24th March. They also play Beat Connection at St. Laurence Church, Reading on Friday 8th March.

Guitarist and vocalist Clari Freeman-Taylor explains: “ghost is a song about light, and finding a fresh start – it’s our most joyful to play together because of the ooweeoos and the howling and the big breezy key change. it’s about the love in new friendships and the excitement of finding new wisdom.”

Check it out below.