Mary In The Junkyard yearn for chaos with their debut single, ‘Tuesday’

Mary In The Junkyard have released their debut single, ‘Tuesday’.

The buzzy Brixton Windmill regulars – there’s a single launch party held at the venue tonight (Tuesday, 3rd October), ‘FYI’ – have also announced a new headline show at Corsica Studios, London on 24th March.

“I wrote ‘Tuesday’ when I was first experiencing life in a city and was feeling very small,” guitarist and vocalist Clari Freeman-Taylor explains. “It’s so easy to be swept along with the bustle and noise and feel like a worker ant amidst thousands of others. I wanted to write about my yearning for chaos and realness – we all have wildness within us that we might be suppressing and we shouldn’t feel like aliens because of it.”

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

3 Brixton Windmill, London (SOLD-OUT)

14 Live At Leeds, Leeds

20 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, NL

MARCH

24 Corsica Studios, London