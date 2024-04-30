Massive Attack reveal full lineup for sustainable live music event ‘Act 1.5’

Massive Attack have unveiled the complete lineup for their upcoming ‘Act 1.5’ event, set to be a milestone in sustainable live music performances.

Scheduled for 25th August 2024 at Clifton Downs in Bristol, ‘Act 1.5’ was initially announced at the end of last year as a large-scale climate action accelerator event. This unique show, powered by Ecotricity and Grid Faeries, aims to set new standards in the decarbonisation of live music events and is expected to produce the lowest carbon and greenhouse gas emissions for an event of its scale.

The lineup for the day includes notable artists such as three-time Grammy winner Killer Mike, known for his political activism, the critically acclaimed Irish quartet Lankum, Sam Morton and producer Richard Russell’s acclaimed music project, and DJ Milo from the Wild Bunch.

Further details regarding the climate action measures integrated into the event will be shared with fans at the end of May. This will also include how attendees can actively contribute to the event’s environmental goals.

Tickets for ‘Act 1.5’ are currently on sale, with the last remaining tickets available through the band’s official website.