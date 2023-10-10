Master Peace has announced his debut album, and dropped a new collab with Georgia

Master Peace has announced his debut album.

‘How To Make A Master Peace’ is set for release on 1st March via PMR, and it’s teased by new single ‘I Might Be Fake (feat. Georgia)’.

“My debut album, How To Make A Master Peace, is definitely the most alternative body of work I’ve created to date,” he explains. “I wanted to create a record people wouldn’t expect from me.

“From a musical standpoint, I drew influences from Indie Sleaze & Indie Dance acts such as Friendly Fires, Justice, LCD Soundsystem and early Calvin Harris. But beyond this, I also found inspiration in the soundtracks to some of my favourite shows: Skins, Misfits & even Waterloo Road. All of these shows touch on adolescence, love, regret, friendship, culture and character building; which also happen to be the main themes of the album.

“Even though I’ve nodded to these topics before, I’ve never approached them in such depth and with so much vulnerability. For this project, I wanted to create a soundscape to soundtrack nightlife and partying – for me, these can be youthful yet transformational spaces. In terms of my creative process, I didn’t use any old demos on the project – I started each track from scratch.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: