Master Peace aims for the “sleazy, sticky nightclub” with his new single, ‘Get Naughty !’

Master Peace has released a new single, ‘Get Naughty !’.

It’s a track from his not-long-announced debut album. ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ is set for release on 1st March via PMR, and was also recently teased by new single ‘I Might Be Fake (feat. Georgia)’.

He says of the track: “Have you ever had so much fun on a night out then put it into a song? Well that is what GET NAUGHTY ! is for me. It reminds me of Skins; I can imagine it being in the trailer, it really encapsulates that sleazy, sticky nightclub floor type of music which I’ve always wanted to tap into.

“LCD Soundsystem is one of my heroes and I wanted to pay homage to his style on this record, from the loud and out there vocals to the very sharp riff. This was one of the songs I was most excited about getting out after I saw the response it got from a live audience when I was on tour. The sense of urgency on the record really contributes to the feeling.”

Of the album, he adds: “My debut album, How To Make A Master Peace, is definitely the most alternative body of work I’ve created to date. I wanted to create a record people wouldn’t expect from me.

“From a musical standpoint, I drew influences from Indie Sleaze & Indie Dance acts such as Friendly Fires, Justice, LCD Soundsystem and early Calvin Harris. But beyond this, I also found inspiration in the soundtracks to some of my favourite shows: Skins, Misfits & even Waterloo Road. All of these shows touch on adolescence, love, regret, friendship, culture and character building; which also happen to be the main themes of the album.

“Even though I’ve nodded to these topics before, I’ve never approached them in such depth and with so much vulnerability. For this project, I wanted to create a soundscape to soundtrack nightlife and partying – for me, these can be youthful yet transformational spaces. In terms of my creative process, I didn’t use any old demos on the project – I started each track from scratch.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: