Master Peace has released a new single, ‘Start You Up’ – one of his favourites from his debut album

Master Peace has released a new single, ‘Start You Up’.

It’s a track from his not-long-announced debut album. ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ is set for release on 1st March via PMR, and was also recently teased by new singles ‘GET NAUGHTY !’ and ‘I Might Be Fake (feat. Georgia)’.

He says: “I wrote Start You Up and it instantly became one of my favourite records from the album. It has that Friendly Fires, Scissor Sisters energy with the swag of Kele Okereke! The song is about reigniting an old flame or an old relationship and trying to make it work even though you have your concerns. I wanted to give indie sleaze!”

Of the album, he adds: “My debut album, How To Make A Master Peace, is definitely the most alternative body of work I’ve created to date. I wanted to create a record people wouldn’t expect from me.

“From a musical standpoint, I drew influences from Indie Sleaze & Indie Dance acts such as Friendly Fires, Justice, LCD Soundsystem and early Calvin Harris. But beyond this, I also found inspiration in the soundtracks to some of my favourite shows: Skins, Misfits & even Waterloo Road. All of these shows touch on adolescence, love, regret, friendship, culture and character building; which also happen to be the main themes of the album.

“Even though I’ve nodded to these topics before, I’ve never approached them in such depth and with so much vulnerability. For this project, I wanted to create a soundscape to soundtrack nightlife and partying – for me, these can be youthful yet transformational spaces. In terms of my creative process, I didn’t use any old demos on the project – I started each track from scratch.”