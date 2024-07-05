Master Peace has announced new UK and EU tour dates

Master Peace is set to embark on a comprehensive tour across the UK and EU, starting this October. The run will showcase material from his debut album ‘How To Make A Master Peace’.

The tour will kick off in Manchester on 8th October, making its way through various UK cities including Glasgow, Dublin, Nottingham, Brighton, and Bristol, before concluding the UK leg with a show at London’s Electric Ballroom on 17th October. Following the UK dates, Master Peace will venture into Europe, performing in cities such as Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

8 Club Academy, Manchester, UK

9 King Tut’s, Glasgow, UK

11 Sound House, Dublin, Ireland

13 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

15 Patterns, Brighton, UK

16 Thekla, Bristol, UK

17 Electric Ballroom, London, UK

24 Le Badaboum, Paris, France

25 Witloof Bar, Brussels, Belgium

26 Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

28 KENT, Hamburg, Germany

29 Kulturhaus Peter Edel, Berlin, Germany

30 Live Evil, Munich, Germany

NOVEMBER

1 Arci Bellezza, Milan, Italy

3 Razzmatazz 3, Barcelona, Spain

4 Sala Panda, Madrid, Spain

6 Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam, Netherlands