Matilda Mann has released two new singles, ‘Meet Cute’ and ‘Tell Me That I’m Wrong’, ahead of her Wallows support tour

Matilda Mann has released two new singles, ‘Meet Cute’ and ‘Tell Me That I’m Wrong’.

The London-born singer-songwriter’s double single marks her first new release of the year, and arrives ahead of her tour supporting Wallows in the UK and Europe this October.

Speaking about ‘Meet Cute’, Mann says, “You know how you love your favourite book so much when you give it to someone, you say, ‘I wish I could read it again for the first time’… this song is about wanting to meet your favourite person, over and over again.”

Of ‘Tell Me That I’m Wrong’, she adds, “I think the best kind of way to fall in love with someone is slowly and calmly. When it’s so unexpected but feels so right. You give it time and words and eventually, it all works out. You just have to let it start.”

Check them out below.

Catch Matilda on tour at the following:

SEPTEMBER

15 7 Layers Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

OCTOBER

4 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 Zenith, Paris, France

7 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

10 Palladium, Cologne, Germany

11 Columbahalle, Berlin, Germany

12 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

16 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

18 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

19 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

22 Alexandra Palace, London, UK