Matty Healy has shared a Truman Black solo track, ‘Loads of Crisps’

Matty Healy has shared solo track ‘Loads of Crisps’.

Posted under his well-known online moniker Truman Black, a Tumblr post links to a SoundCloud where the 1975 frontman has previously posted another solo track, ‘And Then The Sand We Sink In‘, and his solo set from Dublin last year, ‘A Musical Performance Of An Intimate Moment‘.

As with so many things, Matty has referenced ‘Loads of Crisps’ previously. He posted the lyrics on his Instagram stories over two years ago and shared the track months later.

In the absence of any posted track credits, it remains to be seen whether or not ‘Loads of Crisps’ has involved bandmate, best friend and producer extraordinaire George Daniel.

The 1975 are currently on a self-proclaimed hiatus, having just completed their world tour in support of their album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

You can check it out below.