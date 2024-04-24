Maya Hawke has shared her latest ‘Chaos Angel’ preview, ‘Hang In There’

Maya Hawke has released her new single ‘Hang In There’ from her forthcoming third album ‘Chaos Angel,’ which is set for release on 31st May via Mom+Pop.

‘Chaos Angel’ follows her acclaimed sophomore album ‘Moss’ and was developed with her established collaborators Christian Lee Huston, Benjamin Lazar Davis, and Will Graefe. The album navigates themes of love, mistakes, and resilience.

The song ‘Hang In There’ evokes the earnest style of early singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and provides lyrical support to a friend in a challenging toxic relationship. The release includes a minimal technicolor lyric video.

Discussing the single, Maya explains, “‘Hang in There’ reflects the difficult experience of watching a close friend endure a situation similar to one you’ve faced before. It’s about the restraint required when you can’t intervene for fear of being pushed away, and the profound moment of connection when they seek your help to recover.”

‘Chaos Angel’ promises an evolution in Hawke’s songwriting, with a deeper and more intricate sound. The album spans 10 tracks that explore life’s upheavals and moments of personal revelation. Despite its somber themes, Hawke describes the album as a happier acknowledgment of life’s ongoing cycles and the lessons they teach.

To celebrate ‘Chaos Angel,’ Maya Hawke will perform a series of special record release shows, including two sold-out sets at Third Man Records in Nashville, TN, followed by a show at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA.