Maya Hawke has released a video for her anxious new love song, ‘Dark’

Maya Hawke has released her new single ‘Dark’.

Following on from ‘Missing Out’, it’s the latest cut from her upcoming third album ‘Chaos Angel’, set for release on 31st May via Mom+Pop.

This latest work sees Hawke collaborating with artists such as Christian Lee Hutson, Benjamin Lazar Davis, and Will Graefe, continuing her exploration into the intricacies of love and life through music.

Maya explains: “‘Dark’ is a cut and dry love song about a relationship struggling to find its footing. It’s about trying to sort out the mixed bag of history and pain two people bring into a new love to find the path forward.

“The chorus was written a few years ago when I was going through a particularly debilitating bout of bedtime anxiety: I would lay in bed with the fear that if I let myself fall asleep, my brain would forget how to breathe and I would die in my sleep. I saw a doctor who told me that I had to become okay with dying. He said if I accepted it, I would be able to sleep and would likely… not die.

“He was right, I didn’t die. And I wrote this song to celebrate it.”

