Mayday Parade have put a new spin on some of their singles with upcoming EP, ‘Mayday Parade Lofi’

The band are touring the UK in February.

Mayday Parade have announced a new EP, ‘Mayday Parade Lofi’.

The record is a collaboration with Less Gravity. Out 8th March, it sees the group put a new spin on some of their previous songs, including ‘Jamie All Over (lofi)’, which is out now.

“The Lofi EP was something we all wanted to experiment with and see how some of our music would adapt to the genre,” shares Jake Bundrick. “Collaborating with Less Gravity made this all possible. We’re stoked how it all turned out.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

‘Jamie All Over (lofi)’ – Mayday Parade, Less Gravity & Aleks!
‘Miserable at Best (lofi)’ – Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
‘Jersey (lofi)’ – Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
‘Terrible Things (lofi)’ – Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
‘Oh Well, Oh Well (lofi)’ – Mayday Parade & Less Gravity

Catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
9 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
10 O2 Academy, Glasgow
11 O2 Academy, Birmingham
13 O2 Academy, Bristol
15 O2 Academy, Leeds
16 Eventim Apollo, London

