Mayday Parade have shared a new single about moving on from bad things, ‘Pretty Good To Feel Something’

Mayday Parade have released a new single, ‘Pretty Good To Feel Something’.

The track marks a return following their recent lo-fi EP, arriving as the band prepare to co-headline the 2024 Sad Summer Festival alongside The Maine.

The single, produced by Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, mixed by Vince Ratti, and mastered by Brad Blackwood, is the latest self-released music from the Tallahassee, Florida-based band.

Discussing the new single, lead vocalist Derek Sanders says: “‘Pretty Good To Feel Something’ is a song about bad things happening that alter your life and how eventually you have to let those things go and move forward. It’s about appreciating what’s left after it’s all said and done.”

Check it out below.

The Sad Summer tour will visit:

JULY

11 The Backyard, Sacramento, USA

13 Observatory Festival Grounds, Santa Ana, USA

16 Mission Ballroom, Denver, USA

19 Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, USA

20 Salt Shed Outdoor, Chicago, USA

21 Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac, USA

23 Stage AE Outdoor, Pittsburgh, USA

24 KEMBA Live! Outdoor, Columbus, USA

26 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, USA

27 The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater, USA

29 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, USA

AUGUST

1 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, USA

3 Palladium Outdoor, Worcester, USA

4 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, USA

6 Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, USA

8 Highmark Skyline Stage, Philadelphia, USA

9 Chrysalis Stage, Columbia, USA