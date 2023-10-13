Mayday Parade have released a new single and video, ‘Miracle’: “Life moves faster than you can imagine”

Mayday Parade have released a new single and video, ‘Miracle’.

The track follows on from their recent singles ‘More Like A Crash’ and ‘Got Me All Wrong’, and arrives ahead of a February UK tour.

Jake Bundrick says: “‘Miracle’ is a song I started working on during our Sunnyland record (2018) and didn’t fully complete until after we finished recording our What It Means To Fall Apart record in 2021.

“I was in a darker place in life during that span and was silently fighting for air. I felt alone and scared to talk about my feelings with anyone else including the people closest to me. Life was happening way too fast for me and I wasn’t ready for it or able to accept what was happening. I felt alone and knew I needed to talk about it but didn’t know how.

“Organically the song just came together and was the culmination of that entire span of time. Life moves faster than you can imagine and as much as you think you’re ready for what it throws at you, it can catch you off guard. It definitely did for me.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

9 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

10 O2 Academy, Glasgow

11 O2 Academy, Birmingham

13 O2 Academy, Bristol

15 O2 Academy, Leeds

16 Eventim Apollo, London