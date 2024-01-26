Mayuko are celebrating their debut album release with a new video for ‘Human’.

It’s a cut from the trio’s ‘Songs To Whistle When Strolling Along The Abyss’, which is out today (Friday, 26th January) via Berlin-based label Sinnbus Records.

They say: “This song deals with the way we consume media and the fear of losing empathy and becoming numb. It also expresses the wish to keep up hope for mankind despite all the catastrophes we see daily.”

The full-length sees Canadian-Chinese singer Michelle Cheung, Polish drummer Kasia Kadłubowska and German bass player Rebecca Mauch draw inspiration from everyday situations, their subconscious and their dreams.

Check out the new single below.