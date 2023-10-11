Meadow Meadow are going to release their debut album ‘You Are So Alive’ in November

Meadow Meadow – the project of ex Spring King members Peter Darlington and James Green – have announced their debut album.

‘You Are So Alive’ follows on from their two EPs, 2020’s self-titled ‘Meadow Meadow’ and 2021’s ‘Silhouettes’, with the full-length set to arrive on 24th November. They’ve also shared new single ‘Talulah’.

Speaking on the track, Pete explains: “Talulah is a song about healing and finding yourself again after a toxic partnership. It was inspired by stories from the women in my life. This is dedicated to them.”

Bassist Maya Bovill adds: “Something about Pete’s first verse deeply moved me. It seemed to reach into a dark place in which many women can find themselves, especially in abusive relationships, and gently offer a hand. It felt profound to have a male voice offer such soft, gentle reassurance. My verse came in response to that.”

Check it out below.