Meadow Meadow have dropped the title-track from their debut album, ‘You Are So Alive’

Meadow Meadow – the project of ex Spring King members Peter Darlington and James Green – have released a new single.

‘You Are So Alive’ is the title-track from their upcoming debut album, which follows on from their two EPs, 2020’s self-titled ‘Meadow Meadow’ and 2021’s ‘Silhouettes’, and is set to arrive on 24th November.

Speaking on the track, James offers: “‘You Are So Alive’ felt like one of the first songs which was an absolute must-have on this album. It really defined the musical and lyrical direction of everything that followed, which is why it became the title track.

“It’s a song that Pete wrote a couple of years ago and it was a joy to arrange the different musical elements around his lyrics and melodies. I recorded the other instrumental parts pretty quickly after hearing it for the first time, and it’s quite different to a lot of our other songs in how sparse it is. Our songs are often dense with different ideas and textures, whereas it felt really right to keep everything stripped back and to let Pete’s vocals shine through.”

