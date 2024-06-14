Meet Me @ The Altar have covered Jonas Brothers’ hit single ‘Sucker’

Meet Me @ The Altar have covered Jonas Brothers single ‘Sucker’.

The track isn’t the band’s only reworking of late – they also recently released a new take on ‘Take Me Away’ from the soundtrack for 2003 film Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for the deluxe edition of their debut studio album, ‘Past // Present // Future’.

“On the list of artists who have inspired us to make music and be in a band, the Jonas Brothers sit right at the very top,” the group explain. “They embody everything that’s great about New Jersey, just like our drummer, Ada. We had such a blast putting our own spin on ‘Sucker’ and hope the fans have as much fun with it as we did!”

Check it out below.