Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop her new single, ‘Hiss’, later this week.

The announcement was made through her social media platforms yesterday (22 January), where she also shared the cover art and the release date of the single.

‘Hiss’ comes as a follow-up to last year’s single ‘Cobra’, which received a rock remix by Spiritbox – her first standalone release after her 2022 second studio album, ‘Traumazine’.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Reneé Rapp on the track ‘Not My Fault’, which they performed on Saturday Night Live. ‘Her song “‘Cobra’ also made it to Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs for 2023, which also featured the likes of Mitski, Stormzy, Fredo, Indigo De Souza, Dave, Central Cee, Victoria Monét, and Asake.

Set for release on 26 January, ‘Hiss’ will be available through Megan Thee Stallion’s own label, Hot Girl Productions.