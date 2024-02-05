meija and JAWNY have teamed up for a new single.

‘Magic’ sees the longtime collaborators follow-up meija’s recent single ‘Possum (Feat. Eels)’, and debut album ‘Do Ya?’.

meija explains: “’MAGIC’ is probably the most autobiographical song I’ve ever written. Verse 1 basically sums up the last ten years of my life. At its core, it’s a song about trying to find the beauty in the everyday. Even in my hardest times, there’s always been something good. I just haven’t always looked for it. I’ve worked with JAWNY a lot and I played him ‘MAGIC’ when we were in the studio one day, and we started talking about the song and what magic meant to him. It then felt like an obvious choice to put that conversation we just had in the song with a verse sung by him.”

JAWNY adds: “Me and meija have worked together on music together for years now and it was inevitable that one day we would do something together. We had a loose idea that we were gonna collaborate on a song together for the next Meija record but nothing had happened naturally yet. One day while in the studio on a break, I asked Jamie if he wouldn’t mind sharing some song ideas from his next record with me. The second I heard the first bounce idea of magic, I knew this was the song we needed to collaborate on.”

