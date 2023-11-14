Melanie Baker has released a fuzzy new single about that time all her plants died: “The song is based on a true story”

Catch her on tour later this month.
Photo Credit: Ellen Dixon

Melanie Baker has released a new single, ‘All My Plants Have Died’.

Out today (Tuesday, 14th November) via Du Blonde’s indie label Daemon T.V., it arrives ahead of the Newcastle up-and-comer’s support run with Tom Jenkins, which kicks off later this month.

“The song is based on a true story,” she explains, “all of my plants did actually die within a week because I was sad and I also just wasn’t very good at looking after them. But it’s also meant to be a metaphor about trying to look after your mental health whilst keeping up in such a fast paced world.”

Check it out below, and catch her live at the following:

NOVEMBER
28 O2 Academy2 Islington, London
29 The Deaf Institute, Manchester

DECEMBER
01 Headrow House, Leeds
02 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

