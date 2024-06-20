DFA Records duo Mermaid Chunky have announced their debut album, ‘slif slaf slof’

Mermaid Chunky have announced their debut album, ‘slif slaf slof’.

The full-length is set for release on 13th September, preceded by new teaser single ‘Chaperone’ and accompanied by a headline set at MOTH Club, London.

The pair signed to DFA Records when James Murphy heard their track ‘Friends’ playing in a coffee shop, and asked them to support LCD Soundsystem at Brixton Academy in 2022.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

céilí

frogsporn

tiny gymnast

chaperone

medieval

nature girl

sad nun