Metal risers Heriot have inked a deal with Century Media and dropped a new single, ‘Soul Chasm’

Heriot have inked a deal with Century Media and dropped a new single.

‘Soul Chasm’ is the first new material from the Metal foursome since their support shows with Architects over the summer, and their single ‘Demure’.

The band comment: “‘Soul Chasm’ illustrates the internal struggle for peace, revealing our tendency to be unkind to ourselves and how the fear of failure can dim the vibrancy of our existence.

“We are proud to announce our signing with Century Media! The label is a monumental force within the metal world, and we are honoured to now become part of such an incredible legacy. We cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Check it out below.