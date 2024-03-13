Metronomy have shared a new single with Pan Amsterdam, ‘Nice Town’

"It’s sort of an old school rap track," says Joe.
Photo Credit: Lewis Kahn

Metronomy have shared a new single, ‘Nice Town’.

The track – a collaboration with Pan Amsterdam, and a taster from the follow-up to ‘Posse EP Volume 1’ – arrives alongside the news that they’ve signed to Ninja Tune.

“My collaborations always start out the same way,” explains Joe Mount. “I send out a folder of ideas, beats mainly, and see what comes back. Some artists will play around with a number of the tracks, and some will focus just on one thing that works for them.

“With Pan Amsterdam, it was the latter, one of those tracks that when he sent it back it was like ‘Oh wow’, it just all fell into place.”

“It’s sort of an old school rap track,” he continues, “but in the case of Pan he doesn’t just rap, he’s also an incredible jazz trumpet player, who also works with Iggy Pop.”

Check it out below.

