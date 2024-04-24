Metronomy have announced a new collaborative release, ‘Posse EP Volume 2’

Metronomy are set to release a new project, ‘Posse EP Volume 2,’ on 12th July through their new label, Ninja Tune.

The new project continues the band’s tradition of collaboration, featuring band founder Joe Mount as the central producer. The EP serves as a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents alongside Mount’s instrumental compositions.

The EP is introduced by the single ‘With Balance,’ featuring Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen, accompanied by video from Wieden+Kennedy, Immigrant Studio, and Wake The Town.

Mount explains, “This video is the perfect visual extension of the Posse E.P ethos. It’s another step in the collaborative process of making the song and I love how it highlights new artists and ideas. I also love it when I’m not in a video because I can enjoy it the same way that everyone else does.”

The ‘Posse EP’ series, which began with ‘Volume 1’ in September 2021, is part of Mount’s desire to engage with new music and artists. Reflecting on the series, Mount said, “It’s realising you have a value within the music industry. For newer artists, you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of.”

This collaborative effort is not only a medium for artistic expression but also revitalises Mount’s enthusiasm for his own musical projects, allowing him to “separate myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it – and then move on.”