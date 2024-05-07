METTE has released her brand new single, ‘BET’: “Self-love is worth betting everything on”

METTE has released her brand new single, ‘BET’.

The track follows on from the release of her debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’ which featured singles ‘VAN GOGH’, ‘FOR THE PEOPLE’, and ‘MAMA’S EYES’.

She says of the track: “‘BET’ was born during a time when I felt invisible, and I was experiencing unrequited romantic love in the dating game. In the session with my co-writer Lauren Aquilina and producer Zhone, I was venting and hypothesizing how I might achieve a reciprocal dose of affection from the person I longed for.

“I remember saying, ‘One day, I bet they’ll fall in love with me!’ I remember hearing the first bounce of the song, and I was singing along in my bedroom mirror. Then, something magical occurred to me as I was singing to myself. I thought I was writing a song about external love, but really, I was writing a song about eternal love. I realize now that ‘BET’ was meant to remind me that self-love is worth betting everything on.”

