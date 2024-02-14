METZ are back with a new album, ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

METZ have announced a new album, ‘Up On Gravity Hill’.

Their first full-length in four years, the record will arrive on 12th April via Sub Pop, and is teased by two new singles – ’99’ and ‘Entwined (Street Light Buzz)’.

Frontman Alex Edkins says: “These two songs couldn’t be more stylistically and thematically dissimilar. ‘Entwined (Street Light Buzz)’ is a song about the deep connection humans can foster with one another and how we carry people with us forever, even after death. ‘99’ is about the scourge of corporate greed and bottom-line thinking that runs rampant in modern society. Anything for a buck is the message being sent to younger generations.”

The album was engineered by Seth Manchester (Mdou Moctar, Lingua Ignota, Battles, The Body) and features guest performances from Amber Webber of Black Mountain and composer/string arranger Owen Pallett.

Check out the singles below.