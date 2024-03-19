METZ have released a new single about missing your loved ones, ‘Light Your Way Home’

METZ have released a new single, ‘Light Your Way Home’.

It’s a cut from the band’s recently-announced new album, ‘Up On Gravity Hill’. Their first full-length in four years, the record will arrive on 12th April via Sub Pop, and has already been teased by ’99’ and ‘Entwined (Street Light Buzz)’.

Frontman Alex Edkins shares, “’Light Your Way Home’ is definitely one of our favorites from Up On Gravity Hill. I was listening to lots of Jesu and Low (as I do most winters) when writing this one. Lyrically, it’s about missing your loved ones to the point of losing your grip on reality. We distorted and added a mechanical slap back to the drums to create a wild and huge sound. I love how big we got the production on this one. It’s like nothing we’ve ever made before, sonically or lyrically. Amber Webber (Black Mountain, Lightning Dust) was so great to work with, and her voice just takes this song to another stratosphere. I think the video by Colin Medley perfectly captures the vibe and intent of the song.”

The album was engineered by Seth Manchester (Mdou Moctar, Lingua Ignota, Battles, The Body) and features guest performances from Amber Webber of Black Mountain and composer/string arranger Owen Pallett.

Check out the singles below.