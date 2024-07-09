MF Tomlinson covers Big Thief’s ‘Mary’ and announces special vinyl edition

MF Tomlinson has released a new cover of Big Thief’s 2017 track ‘Mary’, alongside announcing a special edition vinyl of his 2023 album ‘We Are Still Wild Horses’.

The special edition vinyl of the 2023 album will be limited to 100 copies, each featuring hand-numbered unique lino cut prints by Alex Mackenzie.

Tomlinson’s version of ‘Mary’ is a meticulously orchestrated reimagining of the Big Thief staple. The artist described his motivation for the cover, saying, “I felt it was echoing in a vast and unreal space, the belly of the whale, like being thrown around, carried away – set free, like smashing yourself apart with a sledgehammer.”

Reflecting on the significance of the song, Tomlinson shared: “Since the first moment I heard ‘Mary’ I have wanted to make this piece. Over the past year the MFs and I have been recording a new body of work and recording Mary has been a key part of the discovery of what that album is – from its themes of memory and emotional impetus to the production style and sonic landscape we’ve been engaging with.”

He continued, describing his first encounter with the song: “I first heard Big Thief’s Mary whilst on tour with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Late night driving, hyperfocused on the road appearing and disappearing in the narrow headlights, I was swallowed up by the quiet and immense power of the piece – an enormous turning wheel of emotion that summons your earliest and most fundamental places. It just felt fucking huge and at the same time incredibly close and tender. That feeling never left me, and so here we are with this recording.”