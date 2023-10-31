MGMT have announced a new album for February, and it features Christine and the Queens

MGMT have announced a new album, ‘Loss Of Life’.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd February via their new label home Mom+Pop, preceded by lead single ‘Mother Nature’. Another track on the release, ‘Dancing in Babylon’, features Christine and the Queens.

According to the band, the new song “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.”

Of the accompanying video, which features two animal friends named Dog and Turtle, director Jordan Fish says: “I hope the story makes people happy and feel connected to family, friends and the animal kingdom as well.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: