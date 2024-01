MGMT have released a new video.

‘Nothing To Declare’ is the latest cut from their upcoming new album, ‘Loss Of Life’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd February via their new label home Mom+Pop, and has already been teased with singles ‘Mother Nature’ and ‘Bubblegum Dog’.

Shot in Paris, the clip was directed by Joey Frank and stars Inga Petry, a student at the University of Pittsburgh who uses social media to spread awareness for the disabled community.

Check it out below.