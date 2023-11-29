MGMT pay homage to mid-90s rock stars with their new video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’

MGMT have released a new video.

‘Bubblegum Dog’ is the latest cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘Loss Of Life’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd February via their new label home Mom+Pop, and has already been teased with lead single ‘Mother Nature’. Another track on the release, ‘Dancing in Babylon’, features Christine and the Queens.

The clip was directed by Julia Vickerman and writer/director/The Best Show co-host Tom Scharplin, who explain: “We all saw the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ as an opportunity to combine the charming, DIY, surreal, cardboard craft aesthetic of shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and The Mighty Boosh with these ultra-serious grunge videos we grew up watching on MTV – all that heavy, brooding angst smashed up against absurd childlike fun.

“Ben and Andrew are legitimately funny guys, so we were excited they got to really go for it with their acting, paying homage to the eternally moody mid-90s rock stars they looked up to when they were kids. They were completely game for everything, playing around with different wigs/costumes/personas/facial hair and continually chiming in with new ideas along the way. That was a wonderful feeling, because it let us know they were having a good time. For the climax of the video, they let us shoot gallons of pink slime at their faces, which we appreciated. Ben got quite a bit in his mouth, which was unintentional … but he thought it was funny, so then we were allowed to think it was funny.”

Check it out below.