MGMT have released a new video for ‘Dancing In Babylon’, featuring Christine and The Queens

MGMT have released a new video.

‘Dancing In Babylon’ – which features Christine and The Queens – is the latest cut from their upcoming new album, ‘Loss Of Life’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd February via their new label home Mom+Pop, and has already been teased with singles ‘Nothing To Declare’, ‘Mother Nature’ and ‘Bubblegum Dog’.

“I always loved MGMT’s multiverse, their freedom and talent, their limpid songwriting and killer soundscapes. Regal, inspiring,” Chris says of the collaboration. “When they reached out for this power ballad, I was honoured and excited to dive into their dream, because I have the same all-encompassing approach with my work. I loved the backstory of the lyrics as well, and I work my lower register here more than usual. I felt invited into their cool movie, and I’m glad to be now a part of the galaxy. Let’s work on more love in the love galaxy.”

“Creating the ‘Dancing in Babylon’ video with Chris and Ray was a prodigious affair, requiring everyone involved to operate in six dimensions at once,” MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser add.

“I went back for the second day of shoot – the day where they decided to reinterpret a war scene,” Chris continues. “I love how the video developed into this baroque odysseus of love. I love how personal and insane it gets with them. Very rejuvenating and liberating. And also, more utopias like this. Resistance is in our imagination. We can alchemize all this world’s pain and turn it into hope, for a better future. Literally, put flowers back at the end of guns. This is a good song for that. Love songs cure despair.”

Check it out below.