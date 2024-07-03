MGMT embrace the domestic psychedelic with their new video for ‘People In The Streets’

MGMT have released a new video.

‘People In The Streets’ is the final video from their new album, ‘Loss Of Life’. The full-length came out in February via their new label home Mom+Pop, and also features the singles ‘Nothing To Declare’, ‘Mother Nature’, ‘Bubblegum Dog’ and ‘Dancing In Babylon (featuring Christine and the Queens)’.

It arrives alongside a statement from the band that reads:

“Here it is, the last visual stop for ‘Loss Of Life’. The caboose is loose. The brain waves goodbye, components start breaking down. The smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty. Now the streets are full. What is meant by all of this? When all is not and everything is still, everything moves.

“‘The tears of the world are a constant quantity. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh.’ – Samuel Beckett

“Life is bizarre combinations of impossible, framed by the mundane.

“We love you all,

“MGMT”

Check out the video – by first time director Christina Marie Karr – below.