Mia Wray has shared a new single, ‘What If’.

The track follows on from the Melbourne-based newcomer’s December dates with DMA’S, as well as recent single ‘Tell Her’.

Mia says of the track: “I had really big feelings for someone, and I couldn’t stop worrying about what would happen if I told them how I felt. ‘What If’ is almost like a pros and cons list, but in song form. In the end, the positives ended up outweighing the negatives and I went for it.”

Check it out below.