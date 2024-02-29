Michael Kiwanuka is the latest headliner for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Michael Kiwanuka is the latest headliner for Live at The Piece Hall.
The summer event series will see him take to the Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard on Thursday 27th June, alongside further headline spots from Loyle Carner, Pixies, Fatboy Slim and more.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, says: “Michael Kiwanuka is such a fantastically talented singer songwriter. The combination of his heartfelt, bold and poignant lyrics with his deep, soulful delivery makes him a real joy to listen to. I’m so pleased he’s agreed to bring this very special show to our stunning courtyard. Halifax is in for such a treat.”
The event’s line-up reads:
JUNE
16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO
27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA
30 TOM ODELL
JULY
9 LOYLE CARNER
12 TOM JONES
AUGUST
2 RICHARD ASHCROFT
8 JESS GLYNNE
10 McFLY
13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
20 PJ HARVEY
21 PIXIES
24 FATBOY SLIM