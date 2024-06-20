NYC-based collective MICHELLE have announced a brand new album

MICHELLE have announced a new album, ‘Songs About You Specifically’.

Due 27th September via Transgressive, the record follows on from their album ‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’, and the news arrives alongside the New York group’s early single ‘Oontz’.

“It’s so easy to write a generic love or breakup song,” Julian Kaufman says of their new material. “But many of these stories are true. We’re coming from a really honest place.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: