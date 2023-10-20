NYC-based collective MICHELLE are teasing a new EP with two new singles

They've released the title-track and new single 'AGNOSTIC'.
Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

NYC-based collective MICHELLE have announced a new EP.

‘GLOW’ follows on from their album ‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’, and is coming soon via Transgressive Records teased by both the title-track and new single ‘AGNOSTIC’.

A press release explains that the latter “sees a tonal shift from the collective as the song is introduced by a stripped-down acoustic guitar. The new singles offer a taste of the refined writing and musical style that will inform their forthcoming EP.”

Check out the new singles below.

