Middle Kids question fundamental truths with their new single, ‘Bend’

The band's new album is due in February.
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Middle Kids have released a new single, ‘Bend’.

It’s a cut from the band’s new album, ‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’. Recorded in Eastbourne and co-produced by Tim Fitz and Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), the record is set for release on 16th February via Lucky Number.

“I grew up with a solid framework for what life is, but I got to a point when I started to question some of the fundamental truths of what I believed. It was very painful and disorienting. I began to have this feeling that I couldn’t hold together all the things I valued, family, creativity, work, safety, community, spirituality,” explains lead singer Hannah Joy.

Check it out below.

