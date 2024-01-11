Middle Kids have released a new single inspired by feeling a bit overwhelmed, ‘Terrible News’

Middle Kids have released a new single, ‘Terrible News’.

It’s a cut from the band’s new album, ‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’. Recorded in Eastbourne and co-produced by Tim Fitz and Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), the record is set for release on 16th February via Lucky Number.

“I grew up with a solid framework for what life is, but I got to a point when I started to question some of the fundamental truths of what I believed. It was very painful and disorienting. I began to have this feeling that I couldn’t hold together all the things I valued, family, creativity, work, safety, community, spirituality,” explains lead singer Hannah Joy.

Of the new single, she adds: “There was a lot of confusion and information and rules and anger and people judging people and loss and distrust. I eventually felt so overwhelmed by all the noise, I couldn’t take it anymore. The guitars are kinda shouty too or maybe just urgent. I wanted to stack a lot of guitar layers to create almost a guitar choir. We got a friend Brendan Champion to play some brass on it which really elevates the song as it marches along.”

Check it out below.