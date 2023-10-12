Midnight Rodeo celebrate under-appreciated junior staff members with their new single, ‘Thank You For Your Time’

The track arrives today via FatCat Records.
Photo Credit: Jack Stoddart

Midnight Rodeo have released a new single, ‘Thank You For Your Time’.

It’s the Nottingham psych-popsters’ first release of the year, arriving ahead of a lengthy October-November-December tour and their debut album, due next year.

Frontwoman Maddy Chamberlain says: “It’s about standing in solidarity with everyone that’s ever had to serve a piss-drunk stag party at a nightclub, suffered the cringe-inducing pantomime of a sales job or endured the eye-rolling shenanigans of a David Brent-esque line manager. It’s a vindicating dedication to the under-appreciated junior staff member. Think ‘9 to 5’ if Dolly Parton had a fuzz pedal.”

Check it out below.

