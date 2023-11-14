Mighty Hoopla has signed up Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Rebecca Black, Walt Disco and more for 2024

Mighty Hoopla has announced its 2024 line-up.

The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will feature headline sets from Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware.

Also on the bill, are Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Rachel Stevens, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

Jessie Ware comments: “I am so honoured to be headlining the Sunday at Mighty Hoopla. It’s such a special festival full of joy and fun and I guarantee I will give you that in abundance. Thank you so much. It’s an important festival. They know how to throw the best party. To be a headliner is a massive deal. I can’t wait to bring the fun, the joys, the pearls and a whole lot of dancing to Brockwell park. Thank you so much Mighty Hoopla.”