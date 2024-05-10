Mighty Hoopla has signed up JoJo Siwa for this year’s festival

It runs from 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London.

Mighty Hoopla has announced added a new name to its 2024 line-up: JoJo Siwa.

The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will feature headline sets from Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware.

Also on the bill, are Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Rachel Stevens, Cat Burns. Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

JoJo will perform on the Sunday of the event, for which there are a handful of tickets remaining.

