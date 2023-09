Mika has announced a new tour for April 2024.

News of the Apocalypse Calypso tour follows on from his recent release ‘C’est la vie’, the lead single from his first fully French album set for release on 1st December via Island Def Jam France.

The details are:

APRIL

4 Brighton, Brighton Centre

5 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

7 Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 London, Eventim Apollo

11 Dublin, 3Olympia

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th September.